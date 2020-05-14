Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Mgboko Umuoria in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia

State were yesterday thrown into mourning mood following the stabbing

to death of one of theirs by his cousin over mango fruit. The incident

happened around 1:30pm and the deceased name was given as Solomon

Monday Orji.

It was gathered that one of the deceased sons had gone to the compound

of his uncle identified as Mr. Chinedu Omeonu to pick some fallen

mango fruits.

It was said that Omeonu grabbed Orji’s son and flogged the little boy

mercilessly to the extent he fainted.

Orji was said to have rushed to his cousin’s house to inquire why he

should flog his son to a state of unconsciousness.

Omeonu was said to have been very harsh on his cousin which resulted

in hot exchanging of words after which Orji carried his son home.

As Orji was going home, the assailant reported went inside his house,

picked a cutlass and went after the deceased and stabbed him at the

back base of the neck and he died instantly.

According to a source, “Orji’s son went to his father’s cousin’s

compound to pluck some mango fruits, but the owner, Omeonu beat him

up. I think there were some problems between both families that could

necessitate such action.

“When Solomon got information about the beating of his son, he went to

Mr. Chinedu Omeonu’s house to inquire. After the exchange of words,

Solomon took his son home. On his way home, Omeonu went after him with

a cutlass and inflicted several cuts on his neck”.

Angered by the incident, youths of the community arrested Omeonu and

handed him over to the Police.

The state commissioner of police could not be reached on her mobile

phone number, but a senior police officer in Aba confirmed the

incident and said the assailant is in police custody.