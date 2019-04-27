George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy struck in the family of Ekechukwu of Umuezeakuneto, Eziala Ezike Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Easter Monday when a young man, Uchechukwu Ekechukwu, in a fit of anger, during an altercation, stabbed his elder brother, Chibuike Ekechukwu, 30, to death.

Saturday Sun gathered that trouble started when the deceased, an artisan, returned from the day’s business and requested for food but his mother, Anthonia, complained that there was neither water nor firewood available with which to prepare food for the family.

Angered by the situation, the deceased reportedly scolded his younger brother who was in the house for not helping out with house chores but rather likes to sit at home idling away. Infuriated by the verbal attack, Uchechukwu was said to have gone into his room and re-emerged with a dagger and reportedly went after his elder brother.

On sighting the weapon, both the deceased and their mother were said to have taken to their heels. But unfortunately the deceased was said to have slipped and fell and making it possible for his younger to catch up with him. Having done so, he stabbed him four times, respectively, on the chest, hands and twice on the abdomen and left him in a pool of blood.

Their distraught mother raised an alarm and this attracted the attention of the neighbours and passersby who rushed the deceased to Obioma Hospital, Nnemere Mpam Mbaise, in Ahiazu Council but he could not make it as he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Realizing what he had done, Uchechukwu promptly reported himself to police authorities at Ehime Mbano Division from where he was taken into custody after helping the police to recover the murder weapon from where he had hidden it after the sordid deed.

Lamenting the tragedy, Mr. Kelechi Ekechukwu the eldest in the family of seven and a patent medicine dealer described his younger brother’s action as callous. He regretted the catastrophe that befell the family adding that the family might end up losing two members in the likelihood of a murder charge being pressed against his younger brother.