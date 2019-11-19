Okey Sampson, Aba

Gabriel Chimaeze, 21, yesterday stabbed Kelechi Onyekachi, 21, to death over the ownership of an MP3 media music player.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday around the Ogbor hill axis of Aba, Abia State. The suspect and victim, both apprentices, hail from Ibeme community in Obingwa Local Government of Abia State.

It was gathered that the suspect, Chimaeze, had approached the victim, Onyekachi and claimed the media music player (MP3) the latter had was his and wanted to take it from him. Onyekachi, who lived in the same house with Chimaeze at No, 204 Ikot Ekpene Road, Ehere, Ogbor Hill, was said to have resisted the suspect’s move and a fight ensued.

During the fight, the suspect, a mechanic apprentice, stabbed the victim said to be the only son of his parents, who reside in Calabar, Cross River State, in the stomach with a knife. The victim, a wielding apprentice, collapsed immediately and died as he was being rushed to the hospital.

The suspect was immediately arrested by policemen from Azuka police station and is presently being detained. Roommate of the deceased, Promise Sunday, told newsmen that before the incident, there was no love lost between the suspect and the victim.

“Before today’s (Monday) incident, the two young men, who are brothers, had always been quarrelling with each boasting of how they would kill one another over minor incidents.

“The one that took my roommate’s life was over MP3. Onyekachi was having an MP3 and Chimaeze approached him and said it was his and that he would take it back. The deceased resisted Chimaeze’s move, fighting ensued and the suspect reached for a knife and stabbed Onyekachi on the stomach. As we were taking him to hospital, he died on the way.”

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, confirmed the incident when contacted on phone. Okon said the suspect had been arrested and transferred to the SCID, Umuahia for further investigation and prosecution.