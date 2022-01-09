By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Daniel Udoh,38, for allegedly stabbing his lover’s husband to death at Onipanu area of Ogun State.

The deceased, Emaka Umonko, who had been suspecting that Udoh and his wife were having amorous affairs , confronted him and begged him to leave his wife alone, but the commercial bus driver, picked up a fight with Udoh.

Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said :’ 0n January 7,2022 , Udoh was arrested for stabbing to death Emaka Umonko, a husband to a woman whom the suspect was allegedly having secret love affair with.

“The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by DPO Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, that the deceased who had been suspecting Udoh of going out with his wife, confronted and accused him of having illicit affair with his wife, and this led to a serious fight between the two men .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“During the fight, the suspect, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased severally in his back and chest, following which the deceased collapsed.

“Upon the distress call, DPO Onipanu division ,CSP Bamidele Job, quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the knife recovered as an exhibit.

“The victim, a welder, was rushed to State hospital Ota, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. The body of the victim was subsequently deposited at Ifo General hospital mortuary, for postmortem examination.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation, with the view to charging him to Court as soon as investigation is concluded”