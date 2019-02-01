From Linus Oota, Lafia

Mr. Habila, 25, allegedly stabbed his mother to death on Wednesday in Tudun Gwandara, a community in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Habila attacked his mother, Esther, for unknown reasons in their family compound around 8pm, after she had taken her bath and was heading to her room to dress up.

The police public relations officer in the state, Ismaila Usman, who confirmed the incident yesterday in Lafia, said: “It was on January 30, 2019, at 10pm that our men on patrol were called upon to rescue Habila from the people, who said he had misunderstanding with his mother, where he stabbed her to death.

“Our men rushed her to hospital where she later died while her son was taken to ‘B’ division.”

According to Usman, investigation has begun to get to the root of the matter before taking the suspect to court.

Reports claimed that Habila had been harassing people in the locality on several occasions with knives whenever he was under the influence of drugs.