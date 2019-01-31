Linus Oota, Lafia

Mr Michael Habila, 25, has allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Tudun Gwandara, a community in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Mr Habila attacked his mother (Esther) for unknown reasons in their family compound about 8 pm, after she emerged from the bathroom and was headed for her room to dress up.

Ismaila Usman, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident on Thursday in Lafia, said: “The incident happened on 30th January 2019 at 10:00 hour. Our men on patrol were called upon to rescue one Michel Habila; the people said he had some misunderstanding with his mother and he stabbed her to death.

“Our men rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died while her son was taken to B division,” he said.

According to the PPRO, an investigation is ongoing to actually get to the root of the matter before charging him to court for prosecution.

Information gathered, however, showed that Michel Habila had harassed people in the area on several occasion with a knife. Sources said he might have been under the influence of drugs on the day he killed his mother.