From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A 35-year-old man , Kingsley Igwe has allegedly stabbed his wife, Onyinye Obi to death with a kitchen knife at Dueze Street, Otigba in 3-3 area of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Haruna Mohammed, in a Statement ,said that the police have arrested the suspect and that investigations had commenced in the matter.

The statement partly read:”On February 4, at about 4:am, police operatives attached to 3-3 police Station arrested Kingsely Igwe ‘35, of Nise in Awka South LGA but resident at Dueze Street Otigba in 3-3 Area of the state.

“The suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife , Onyinye Obi , 31, with a kichen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex hospital for medical attention but she was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor on duty.

“The body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy. The knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as exhibit.