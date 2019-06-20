Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A twenty one year-old-man identified as Efoghae Friday, has confessed to stealing an underwear belonging to a grandmother, Madam Modupe Adekoya, of 15, Olorunsogo Street, Basiri, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Daily Sun gathered that policemen attached to the Irewolede Police Station apprehended Friday on Tuesday afternoon after a report was made by a relative of the old woman whose underwear was stolen.

The suspect, and three others arrested in connection with the crime were later transferred to the New Iyin Police Station, Ado Ekiti.

The suspect, according to police source, confessed to committing the crime by stealing one of the old woman’s under wears that were hung outside.

Madam Adekoya, while explaining her ordeal to newsmen said: “I know Friday very well as he usually comes to assist me in some domestic chores. To appreciate him, I used to give him meals but I never thought he could do this to me.

“I had washed my pants and hung two of them on the corridor of my apartment to dry at about 3am on June 10. But, when I went to remove them the next morning, I discovered that one was missing, and I raised the alarm.

“After series of investigations, a relative who suspected Friday called him and urged him to confess, promising not to be angry with him. He eventually confessed to stealing the underwear and that was when we invited the police to arrest him.

“When he was arrested, he took the police to the house of some three boys, whom he claimed one of them had asked him to get the underwear for N2,000,” she stated.

The Madam Adekoya’s family has since hired a lawyer, Layi Obisesan, to ensure that the matter was pursued to a logical conclusion. They are also demanding that the police properly investigate the matter, charge Friday and others to court, and ensure that the woman’s underwear is recovered.

Speaking on their behalf, Obisesan said: “We want the police to charge the case to court since Friday has confessed that he stole the underwear. He even gave the colour of the underwear he stole which was identified as Madam Adekoya’s. He also gave the location from where he stole it. He said he was asked to bring the underwear by one Enyinma, who lives around Irewolede area of Basiri in Ado Ekiti. “