Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described the man stopped by security operatives from getting to President Muhammadu Buhari in Kebbi as over excited.

Security operatives scrambled to stop an unidentified man who wanted to jump at President Buhari during a photo session in Argungun on Thursday.

The man had approached the president who posed with other dignitaries for photographs but but was quickly wrestled down by the security cordon around the president.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained later that the man was simply over excited without knowing the security implications of his manner of approach.

“I was not there but people who were there told me that he tried to reach the president out of excitement, but he didn’t know the security implication of such action,” he said on the telephone.