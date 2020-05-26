David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

There has been palpable anxiety in Nnewi community of Anambra State after an Onitsha-based business man brought to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, tested positive for coronavirus.

Confirming the story, yesterday, NAUTH Chief Medical Director, Anthony Igwegbe, said the patient was brought to the hospital last Wednesday and his specimen taken for test which turned out to be positive as declared by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Igwegbe said the man was immediately taken to a treatment centre in Onitsha for appropriate care.

He said: “NAUTH recorded its first positive confirmed COVID-19 pandemic case on Saturday, May 23, 2020 following the release of the result by NCDC.

The patient was quickly moved from our isolation ward to the Anambra State treatment centre last night for care and treatment.

“The patient, male, trader resident in Onitsha, was admitted into isolation ward following proper triage on presentation on May 20. Specimen for test was taken the following day and sent to Irrua.

“Necessary precautions were taken as all who attended to him used personal protective equipment (PPE). There is no cause for alarm because the situation was handled professionally which makes it unnecessary to send our health workers to self-isolation.”