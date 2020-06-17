TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced Joseph Udoh to death by hanging, for killing one Pascal Nnorom, an ex-banker with one of the new generation bank in Rivers .

Udoh was charge with murder, in Suit Number: PHC/3436 CR/ 2017 by the state.

The convict committed the crime on May 13, 2017, along MTN Link Road, Aba road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Delivering the judgement yesterday, Justice Chiwendu Nworgu ruled that the prosecution proved their case before reasonable doubt that the defendant killed the decease, Nnorom, and found him guilty as charges.

Justice Nworgu further convicted and sentenced the defendant to death by hanging on his neck until death.

Speaking outside the court room, counsel for the defendant, Edwin Woka, expressed dissatisfaction over the judgement, stating that the judgement would be challenged at the appallent court.

State Prosecution Counsel, Gbasam Okogbulam, declined comment.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased died from grievance as a result of a dented car from accident scene between him and the convict.