A 34-year-old labourer, Salisu Bala, was, on Tuesday, sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, for peddling 13.2kg of cannabis.

Ajoku said she convicted and sentenced Bala based on the evidence before her and on the fact that he pleaded guilty.

“I have considered the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and the agreement reached between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the convict in this judgment.

“I have also considered the fact that Bala is a first time offender who can still contribute positively to the society and that he now appears remorseful after his incarceration.

“With all these in mind, and to serve as a warning to others intending to commit the crime, the convict is hereby sentenced to six months in prison.

“The sentence starts from the date Bala was first arrested and detained,” Ajoku said.

Shortly before the judgment, the defense counsel, Ms Beauty Ekah, had prayed the court to be lenient with her client in sentencing him.

Earlier, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, counsel to the NDLEA, had informed the court that the convict was facing a one-count charge, bordering on unlawful dealing in Indian hemp.

Himinkaiye further said that Bala committed the crime on Nov. 14, 2019 at Aget Mining Centre in Itesiwaju Local Government area of Oyo State.

He said that Bala was apprehended with two white sacks containing cannabis, which weighed 13.2kg.

According to the counsel, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(C) of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Act prescribes a maximum of life imprisonment for anyone convicted. (NAN)