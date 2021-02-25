From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Chibuzor Awurumibe from Okohia in the Isiala Mbano area of the state for the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl and her brother.

According to the state’s police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, the 32-year-old suspect kidnapped both victims on June 10, 2020, at Irete, Owerri West council.

The police spokesman disclosed that while the suspect enslaved the boy, identified as China Ezekwe, he turned his 12-year-old sister, identified as Chioma Ezekwe, into his personal sex slave.

Awurumibe was arrested after the mother of the kidnapped siblings, Mrs Ifesinachi, reported their disappearance to the police.

Following the report, the police commissioner directed the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take action with a view to arrest the suspect and rescue the children.

‘Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit swung into action and on 23/02/2021. Based on painstaking and diligent investigation, the operatives arrested the said Chibuzor Awurumibe in Orlu town and rescued the two children,’ the police said.

‘It was also revealed that [Awurumibe] had just finished having carnal knowledge of the girl before his arrest. It was further discovered that he started having canal knowledge of her while they were living together at Mgbidi. Before he decided to take them away,’ Ikeokwu said.