Manchester United has agreed to personal terms with Odion Ighalo, to extend his time in England beyond the summer, according to reports.

The 20-time English champion was believed to have made a bid in the region of £15 million, which is the asking price from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC.

Ighalo would be shunning a 400,000 pounds-a-week salary from the Chinese side should he sign the new contract with the Old Trafford giants.

It would, however, be a dream come true for the former Watford striker, who grew up as a Red Devil supporter and had professed his love for the club every opportunity he’s got since joining in January.

The 30-year-old had made the most of his time in Manchester, netting four goals in eight games, including a stunner against LASK Linz in the Europa League and quickly becoming fans favourite.