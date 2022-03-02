Manchester United won’t be matching Napoli’s whopping price tag for star striker, Victor Osimhen.

According to the Daily Star, Ralf Rangnick has been told to provide the club’s chief executive Richard Arnold with a shortlist of potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Ronaldo has another year left on his contract, while Cavani is expected to leave in the summer when his deal expires, so it makes sense for United to identify targets.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Osimhen is a player on Rangnick’s radar, but United have told Napoli to forget about holding them to ran- som, after the Italian giants valued him at £100m.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .