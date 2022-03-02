Manchester United won’t be matching Napoli’s whopping price tag for star striker, Victor Osimhen.
According to the Daily Star, Ralf Rangnick has been told to provide the club’s chief executive Richard Arnold with a shortlist of potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.
Ronaldo has another year left on his contract, while Cavani is expected to leave in the summer when his deal expires, so it makes sense for United to identify targets.
Osimhen is a player on Rangnick’s radar, but United have told Napoli to forget about holding them to ran- som, after the Italian giants valued him at £100m.
The Manchester Evening News reported that Rangnick’s patience is ‘wearing thin’ with Ronaldo, who is going through a difficult spell right now, managing one goal in his last 10 games.
However, Osimhen cost Napoli a club-record £70m from Lille in 2020. The transfer saw him become the most expensive African player in history and there’s no way the Italian side will let him leave on the cheap.
The Nigeria international has 21 goals and seven assists from 52 appearances for Napoli. However, on the international stage, Osimhen has scored 10 goals from 18 caps for his country.
