A Manchester United coach was in attendance at the St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium during the Championship match between Birmingham City and West Brom.

The Telegraph reported, on Sunday, that United’s assistant manager, Mike Phelan, was on a scouting mission at B9 4RL on December 14.

Super Eagles’ defender, Semi Ajayi, an ever-present in manager Slaven Bilić’s starting line-up this season, made his 23rd appearance of the season in all competitions against Birmingham, helping his team register a 3-2 win.

It has been claimed that Phelan was at the stadium to check out Birmingham City midfielder, Jude Bellingham. However, it is not impossible that he would have monitored Ajayi, who is the only West Brom player to have gone the distance in all their matches this term.

The center back settled for the Baggies following the demotion of Rotherham United to the League One at the end of the 2018-2019 campaign.

During his time at Arsenal, Ajayi was included in three matchday squads for Premier League matches, but did not get to make his debut before ending his association with the North London club in 2015.

His contract with West Brom will run out on June 30, 2023.