Former Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has received £62,000 (N29.45 million in Nigerian currency) bonus since he joined Manchester United in the winter transfer market, according to The Sun.

As part of the agreement between club and player, the striker will pocket £8,000 for every goal he scores for Manchester United and he has now earned £32,000 (N15.2 million) after finding the net against Derby County (2), Club Brugge and LASK.

Another variable that will increase the wages of the Shanghai Shenhua

loanee is that he is paid £9,000 for every win in the Premier League and takes home £3,000 for a draw in which he is involved with the squad.

Ighalo has helped United record three wins and a draw in the English top-flight, bringing his earnings to £30,000 (N14.25 million).

The experienced striker was in the side that registered wins against Chelsea, Watford and Manchester City and featured in the 1-1 draw against Everton.

Apart from the goals, win and draw bonuses, Ighalo will receive more bonuses if Manchester United win the Europa League or FA Cup.

Ighalo’s contract with Shanghai Shenhua runs out in December 2021, but manager Ole Solskjaer has hinted at signing him on a permanent deal at the end of this season following the brilliant start to his career with the Red Devils.