Manchester United have failed in a bid for Ajax keeper Andre Onana, it has been claimed.

United are said to have seen an offer of £35million knocked back by the Dutch giants for the Cameroon international.

The Daily Record claims the Old Trafford club made their move amid ongoing concerns over the future of David De Gea at the club.

And it remains to be seen if they will return with an improved bid as the major overhaul at United starts to begin kicking into gear.

Onana, 25, has been an impressive performer for club and country over the past few years, leading to him catching the eye of Red Devils scouts.

But the fact the club have gone as far as making an offer suggests there is huge doubt over the long-term prospects for De Gea.

The Spanish international is about to enter the final year of his existing deal with the club who are desperate for him to commit his future there.

But talks over a new £350,000-a-week deal have stalled in recent months, at the same time De Gea lost his form and made a series of high-profile mistakes.

There were even calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop the 28-year-old as his errors played a part in the exit from the Champions League and then the fall down to sixth in the Premier League.

United only qualifying for the Europa League next season, and Solskjaer admitting the club need a miracle to be challenging for the title next year, will also have been noted by De Gea who wants to be playing at the top level now he is in the peak years of his career.