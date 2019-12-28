Nigeria-eligible youngster, Shola Shoretire has been offered a new contract by Manchester United ahead of the 2020-2021 season, Allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The striker will enter the first year of his scholarship with the Red Devils on July 1, 2020 if he accepts the proposal from the Red Devils.

Before the start of this season, Ayodeji Sotona and Dillon Hoogewerf inked scholarship forms with Manchester United, while top scorer in the U16 team, Ademipo Odubeko, opted to move onto pastures new, with West Ham finally winning trace for his signature.

It was a foregone conclusion that Shoretire was going to be offered fresh terms by United as he is one of the most exciting talents at the Academy.

He made his competitive debut in the U18 Premier League during the 2018-2019 season as a schoolboy, coming on to replace Phil Neville’s son in the 68th minute of a 2-2 draw with West Brom back in March.

Aged 14 years 10 months and 10 days when he made his debut, he is the youngest player of Nigerian descent to feature in the UEFA Youth League.

Shoretire has played non-binding games for England at U15 and U16 levels.