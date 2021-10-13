Manchester United have allegedly identified Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi as a potential January transfer target.

Despite long-standing speculation regarding their desire to sign a new central midfielder in the summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to stick with his current crop of players for that position.

United are still failing to impress in that area of the pitch, while there is also talk of Paul Pogba departing on a free transfer in 2022.

According to Fichajes, United may now look to secure a deal for Ndidi at the midway point of the season.

The Foxes are unlikely to contemplate the sale of the Nigerian for any price, particularly with Youri Tielemans yet to entertain penning fresh terms at the King Power Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who has made nine starts in all competitions this campaign, also has a deal with the Foxes until 2024.

