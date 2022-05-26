As we have known for some time now, Manchester United are interested in bringing Napoli’s Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, to Old Trafford this summer.

As per a report from Sport Witness, who has relayed claims from La Repubblica, United has made the “most important offer” to Napoli, essentially landing them in a positive position to sign the 23-year-old.

Just last week, it was declared by La Repubblica that the Old Trafford outfit was in “pole position” to land the Nigerian’s signature, and recent reports paint that same picture in greater detail.

Whilst AC Milan is said to have joined the chase for Osimhen, United at this point has made the Naples outfit the best offer.

In the same report, it is said that Osimhen will not be allowed to leave for less than €100m (£85.4m).

With Edinson Cavani set to leave as a free agent, United lack depth in those central attacking areas, so a move makes sense on multiple levels.

Though, the swoop could perhaps appear to be even more significant, with Osimhen’s numbers over the last year similar to that of Robert Lewandowski (as per FBref) – who also looks as though he will be on the move this summer.

Whilst Osimhen’s goal returns are solid, having scored 18 in tall competitions this season, they do not compare directly to Lewandowski’s tally, with the Poland international putting up some serious numbers – scoring 50 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Though, the signs are there for Osimhen, who, with an average of 4.02 shots per 90, takes around the same amount of shots per game as Lewandowski who registers an average of 4.34 shots per 90.