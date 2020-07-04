A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from July 4 to July 5, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5, exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

This weekend’s broadcast begins with the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Bournemouth. Manchester United will continue their chase for a top-four spot in the League when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday. The game kicks off at 3pm and will air live on SuperSport Select 2.

Also, a fierce football rivalry will be rekindled in the Serie A today when defending champions, Juventus hosts Torino in the Turin derby (Derby della Mole). The game will be aired live at 4:15pm on SuperSport Select 5.

In the Serie A today, 12th-placed Sassuolo entertains relegation-threatened Lecce at the Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore at 6:30pm on SuperSport Select 2 and 5, while title-chasing Lazio hosts AC Milan at the Rome’s Stadio Olimpico at 8:45pm on SuperSport Select 5.