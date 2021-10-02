Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi may not play for Everton when they battle Manchester United in the English Premier League this afternoon..

Speaking in yesterday’s pre-match press conference at USM Finch Farm, Everton manager Rafa Benitez suggested that Iwobi may not be ready for the game at Old Trafford.

The Arsenal academy product is beginning to show his true colours at Everton since arriving for a big fee of 28 million pounds, playing every single game they have contested in the Premier League this season, while going the distance in their Carabao Cup matches against Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers.

The Spanish football tactician says he is delighted with the progress being made by Iwobi and is confident that the Nigerian can fulfill his potentials.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.