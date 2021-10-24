By Paul Erewuba,

Two of the world’s top attackers will collide in a clash of the titans at Old Trafford today’s afternoon, as Manchester United play host to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have dropped to sixth in the table amid their poor run of form, while Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves four points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, literally rose head and shoulders above the rest to save United’s bacon in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta BC in midweek in their Champions League tie.

However, as memorable as their night at Old Trafford was, United’s journey to the King Power last weekend to face Leicester City was anything but, as Patson Daka, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Caglar Soyuncu condemned the Red Devils to their second defeat from three Premier League outings.

The pressure continues to pile on the shoulders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is said to retain the faith of the Red Devils board for the time being, but such struggles after welcoming Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to the club have left more questions needing to be answered.

With only one point from the last nine on offer in the Premier League, sixth-placed United are eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea and could very well drop further down the rankings depending on what transpires before the Reds pay a visit to the Theatre of Dreams.

Not since October 2019 have Man United gone four games without a win in the top flight, but the Red Devils only have two victories to boast from their last seven top-flight encounters at Old Trafford, where Liverpool will aim to condemn them to a 10th home clash without a clean sheet in the Premier League.

