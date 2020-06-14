The duo of Odion Jude Ighalo and Semi Ajayi were in action as Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion lock horns in a test game played at Old Trafford, on Friday.

Both teams fielded two different teams for both friendly games that saw West Brom won the first tie 2-1.

United started with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. They were joined by Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi started the first game.

In the second group, David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Luke Shaw were all present along with Scott McTominay, Fred, and Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo, who faced his former national teammate, Ajayi, fired blank, but United won 3-1, thanks to goals from Andreas Pereira (brace) and a goal from Tahith Chong.

Ajayi, who has been an integral part of West Brom, played the entire minutes of the second game for the Championship leaders.

United was supposed to face Stoke City at Carrington on Tuesday, but the fixture was scrapped after Potters boss, Michael O’Neill, tested positive for COVID-19, on Monday.