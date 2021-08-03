By Merit Ibe

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has unfolded programmes to mark its 50th anniversary even as it lamented the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Association said Nigeria poor security situation has disrupted its members supply chain; hindered access to market with manufacturers experiencing difficulty in areas of logistics and movement.

MAN made the remark at the Sun Newspapers’ Corporate Headquarters in Lagos yesterday during a courtesy visit to seek the support of the company as it marks its 50th anniversary.

While acknowledging that the support and contributions of The Sun Publishing Limited would remain invaluable to the advancement of the manufacturing sector demonstrated through its unbiased reportage, president of the Association, Mr Mansur Ahmed, noted that the existing relationship between the MAN and The Sun should be strengthened.

Ahmed who spoke on the golden jubilee of the Association, reeled out the highpoints of events for the anniversary which would commence with a cake cutting ceremony billed for May 7.

Speaking on the Theme of the MAN 50th anniversary is “Building a Resilient and Competitive Manufacturing Economy,” the MAN boss disclosed that activities lined up for the event would be held in both Lagos and Abuja beginning from September 2 with a roundtable discussion on Industrialisation in Africa, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos; Conversation with UN Deputy Secretary General, Ms Amina Mohammed, on Industrialisation in Africa- A Pathway to Achieving the SDG goals on October 7: a 3-day exhibition on Made in Nigeria products on October 25, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja; Adeola Odutola Lecture, October 26: An evening with the Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Okonjo-Iweala,- October 26 , and would roundoff the event with MAN at 50 Dinner/Award Night, on October 27.

In response, the Managing Director of the Sun Newspaper, Onuoha Ukeh, who welcomed the MAN delegation, congratulated the Association on its 50th anniversary and promised to collaborate with the Association in all areas of need. He restated the importance of promoting Made-in-Nigeria products, which will be showcased in the 3-day exhibition, noting that the exposure of Nigeria’s products will showcase them to the global business community and make for increased patronage.

“We are always open to partnership.’

