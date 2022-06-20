Manchester United and Arsenal have both shown interest in bringing Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old striker has enjoyed life under Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital so far, bagging 27 goals in 53 games in all competitions as Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season.

He had enjoyed a promising start to his career in England before leaving Chelsea due to a lack of game time and departed with 90 goals in English football under his belt.

Abraham broke into the England set-up in 2019 and has three goals to show for his 11 international caps, although all three came in heavy wins for the Three Lions.

But according to reports in Corriere Dello Sport, Abraham is happy at Roma and does not want to leave anytime soon.

Abraham would be a handy investment for United with Edinson Cavani set to leave and doubts surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term future.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Gabriel Jesus, but should that fall through the Gunners will also be in need of a new striker as they look for a focal point ahead of their exciting midfield.

Chelsea has not expressed interest in re-signing Abraham yet, but they will be able to re-sign him for £69m in 2023 by activating a buyback clause in his contract.

The centre-forward is a product of Chelsea’s academy, breaking into their senior side under Frank Lampard in 2019 and scoring 18 goals in his first full campaign.

Despite scoring another 12 the following season, Abraham was deemed surplus to requirements by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who let him join Roma and brought in £97.5million Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Should United or Arsenal come in for the Belgian this summer, it remains to be seen whether Tuchel and Chelsea decide to go after their former frontman.

