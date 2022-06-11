Manchester United have confirmed 11 players will be released at the end of their contracts this summer, with fans hoping to see more follow them out of the exit door.

Manchester United fans are calling for more players to exit the club this summer after it was confirmed 11 of the current squad will be released.

United released their retained list ahead of the 2022/2023 season on Friday as Erik ten Hag continues putting together his plans at Old Trafford. The new Reds boss will face a tough task rebuilding his squad this summer following some high-profile departures.

