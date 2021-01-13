By Charles Nwaoguji

The Kano branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for the proper positioning of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the Nation’s entry points in preparation for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

National Vice President of MAN, North West Zone, Alhaji Ali Madugu made the call in Kano while receiving the Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who was on a working visit to the State recently.

Madugu emphasised the need for SON’s quality verification of all imported products including those from West African countries, even with the rule of origin in the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme.

According to him, the commencement of the AfCFTA further underscores the need for SON’s presence at the entry points to prevent Nigeria from being turned into a dumping ground for substandard, fake and counterfeited products from other African countries.

He acknowledged the need for product authentication as an additional tool to fight faking, adulteration and unfair competition with substandard products in the market and urged SON to look at the best way to implement it without putting genuine manufacturers at disadvantage in terms of cost and the procedure for compliance.

The MAN National Vice President, commended Salim’s approach to addressing the concerns of about 140-member North West branch of MAN and enumerated issues for his further consideration. These according to him include; Decentralisation of SON testing facilities through building of additional laboratories across the country, including Kano

– Easier processing of import documents without necessarily visiting SON Headquarters in Abuja.

Others are; greater protection of local manufacturers’ MANCAP certified products from adulteration and faking of their brands in Nigeria and overseas as well as unfair competition with substandard imports. Other members of the North West Branch of MAN Executive Committee called for an upgrade and enlightenment of members on the SON offshore conformity assessment programme (SONCAP) portal, as well as the inspection procedure, sampling and testing relating to the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for locally manufactured products.