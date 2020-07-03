Bolaji Okunola

Odion Ighalo’s goal in the 2019/2020 English FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Norwich City has been nominated as Manchester United’s goal of the month for June.

The Ajegunle brought up, who is keen on walking away with his second goal of the month award, will battle seven other Manchester United players for the award.

The club, via twitter, stated that the former Super Eagles’ goal poacher is on June nomination list after his screamer in the Europa League clash against LASK fetched him the March goal of the month award.

Unfolding this, the club highlighted in a four minutes video, which gives opportunity for fans across the globe to vote Ighalo’s goal and six other rivals who inspired the Red Devils to unbeaten streak in the month of June.

“Seven Super goals, but only one can be crowned our goal of the month for June. Head to the MUFC app to vote for your favourite,” the club captioned.

The 31-year-old striker has netted five goals in four starts for the English giants. Despite bracing up for a league goal, the former Watford’s hit man has inspired the English giants to fifth on the log.