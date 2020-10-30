Arsenal legend, Ian Wright reckons that the arrival of Uruguay marksman Edinson Cavani could have a negative impact on the performances of Odion Ighalo and Anthony Martial.

Cavani’s signing has pushed the former Nigeria international further down the pecking order of strikers at Old Trafford, with Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James ahead of the Shanghai Shenhua loanee.

Ighalo’s game time has been limited to domestic cup matches, having failed to make his debut in the UEFA Champions League after two rounds and not tasting action in four consecutive Premier League matches.

“I saw a picture of him the other day. As a striker, I know Anthony Martial and even Ighalo, you see him come in… your whole energy just goes somewhere – it’s not right,” Wright on his podcast Wrighty’s House via The Metro.

“I remember when Anelka came in. He was 17 and after the first two sessions of watching somebody of that calibre come in – and I know Cavani is of world class status now, but Anelka watching him then – my energy changed because I knew that the end was nigh.

“Now I’m not saying the end is nigh for Martial and it can’t be with Cavani, with him coming in stopping the gap.”