Joe Apu with agency reports

Odion Ighalo’s hope of breaking into the first team of Manchester United soonest may have suffered a set back.

Reports monitored from Manchester United Television (MUTV) confirmed that the Nigerian striker was dropped from the Red Devils’ squad currently in Spain on a warm-weather training tour, due to travel restrictions associated with the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

The coronavirus which broke out in the city of Wahum in China and fast spreading to other parts of the world, has claimed over 700 lives.

Ighalo, the Manchester United January deadline signing according to MUTV won’t join the club on Spain training camp due to fears over the coronavirus travel restrictions

The Red Devils fear that Ighalo will not be allowed back into England because of precautionary measures in place restricting those who have been in China in recent weeks.