Manchester United supporters have given their take on the ideal replacement for Ander Herrera who is set to quit the Red Devils in the summer upon the expiration of his contract.

United are looking to sign at least one midfielder in the summer transfer window with Herrera set to leave and Marouane Fellaini ending his association with the club in January following his move to Shandong Luneng Taishan in China, while the future of Paul Pogba is up in the air.

According to a Manchester Evening News poll in which 6,315 fans participated, 35 percent of the supporters opted for

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, compared to 26 percent who voted for Monaco-owned midfielder Youri Tielemans.

21 percent of the fans want Manchester United to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice and 18 percent, the lowest figure, believe Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot should be signed.

Prior to Ndidi’s move to the Foxes in January 2017, former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho sought approval to sign the Nigeria international but unfortunately the Board dragged their feet in approving the request.

The former Racing Genk starlet, who has a contract with Leicester until 2024, finished the 2018-2019 season as the top tackler in the Premier League.