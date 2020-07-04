Angel Gomes’ time at Manchester United is up after his contract expired earlier this week with Hannibal Mejbri identified as his replacement.

It’s unclear at this stage where Gomes’ next destination will be, although clubs in Spain, Germany, France and Portugal have all expressed interest. Chelsea have been linked but Frank Lampard said the England youth international had ‘never been mentioned’ in his discussions regarding recruitment.

Despite Gomes having made only a handful of first-team appearances, his departure is a blow United. While he was not a regular in the first team, the 19-year-old is a multifaceted attacker with huge potential and, had he stayed and failed to make the grade at United, it is still likely that he would have attracted a decent transfer fee upon any sale.