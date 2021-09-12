Cristiano Ronaldo needed just one half of football to get back among the goals for Manchester United, with the Portuguese superstar netting on his second debut for the club.

t looked like being a frustrating opening 45 minutes for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner against Newcastle, but Old Trafford erupted in stoppage-time when the deadlock was finally broken.

The vast majority of those in attendance were there to witness the return of a prodigal son, and he did not disappoint when giving the masses what they wanted.

The 36-year-old, who was handed a started berth by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, took a while to get his eye back in after 12 years away from a Premier League stage.

A couple of half-chances passed him by early on, with one wild swing with his left foot drawing ironic cheers and a knowing smile from United’s No.7.

He was, however, to show in the closing stages of the first half that he has lost none of his touch in front of goal.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.