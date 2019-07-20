(BBC) Manchester United have rejected a 60m Euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The bid falls well below United’s valuation of the 26-year-old Belgium international, who joined them from Everton two years ago for £75m.

Lukaku sat out Saturday’s pre-season victory over Inter, whose manager Antonio Conte reiterated that the striker remains his number one target.

“I consider him a player who could improve our team,” the Inter boss said.

“On one side it is my hope and my will, on my other side we will see what we find with the club.

“It’s not right to speak about the player at this moment because he is a Manchester United player and for this reason, we must show great respect for the club and at the same time for the player and for my players.”

On Friday, Conte admitted he had tried to sign Lukaku while manager at Chelsea [from 2016 to 2018]. “You know I like this player,” he added.

Inter’s move for the Belgian is thought to hinge on the future of Mauro Icardi, who has not travelled on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia amid reports he is to leave.

When asked about the Argentina striker, Conte replied: “The club was very clear that Icardi is out of Inter’s project. This is reality.”

Lukaku missed both of United’s tour matches in Australia because of injury before also sitting out Saturday’s match in Singapore.

“If you’re a player and don’t manage to train for a week and he’s missed three games now I think he’ll be concerned,” said Solskjaer. “He’s working to get back on the pitch and let’s see how long that takes. It’s his ankle.

“I think we have done really well without Romelu but we all know he’s one of the top, top strikers in the world.”