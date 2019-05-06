Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield ruled out the possibility of Champions League football, meaning a number of stars will see their pay cut drastically.

The majority of contracts negotiated at Old Trafford include a clause that sees players lose 25 per cent of their wage for finishing outside the top four.

Chelsea’s victory over Watford, combined with United’s failure to pick up three points against the relegated Terriers will hit a number of players in the pocket.

Paul Pogba’s £300,000-a-week contract is heavily incentivised and the Frenchman will be one of the most affected players.

He stands to lose out on £1.8million with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side settling for Europa League football next season.

According to figures divulged in Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, Pogba’s annual salary is garnished with an extra £1.875million per year with Champions League qualification.