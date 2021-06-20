Manchester United fans have been reacting to reports of a fresh bid for long-term target Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United have made a fresh move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

After having a £67.5million bid rejected for the 21-year-old last week, the Reds have moved quickly to try and tie up a deal and Sky Sports in Germany claim a new bid was received by Dortmund that could potentially get the deal over the line.

The new bid is said to be worth an initial €78million plus a further €9million in “achievable add-ons”, but the structure of the deal is said to see United be willing to pay more up front than their initial bid did.