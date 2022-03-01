Italian journalist, Ciro Venerato, has sensationally claimed that Manchester United is targeting a summer move for Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Nigeria international continues to be linked with a transfer to the English Premier League ahead of the reopening of the transfer window with Arsenal and Newcastle United also mentioned as possible destinations.

It is believed that Napoli would be forced to do business with one of his suitors if they receive a bid in the region of €100 million euros.

Despite having a contract until the summer of 2023, there is talk that Ronaldo could be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season due to poor results, quality of the squad and problems in the dressing room.

“Manchester United focuses on the Nigerian, Rangnick wants him to replace Cristiano Ronaldo,” Venerato said on La Domenica Sportiva, according to calcioinpillole.

“The club and the player have already been probed, with President De Laurentiis valuing him €100 million.

“At the same time, Napoli asked Sassuolo for information for Scamacca, considered by Spalletti as the best possible heir of Osimhen.”

Osimhen has tallied 21 goals in 52 matches across all competitions for Napoli, whom he joined from Lille in 2020.