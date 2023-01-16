Premier League giant, Manchester United is plotting a summer swoop for Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils recently bolstered their attack with the capture of Wout Weghorst on loan but it was only a stopgap solution as the 2022 World Cup star is expected to return to parent club Burnley at the end of the season.

According to Daily Express, via Italian newspaper Il Mattino, United would have to break the current British transfer record to sign Osimhen, with Napoli valuing their number 9 at £126million (€150m).

England international, Jack Grealish is currently the most expensive acquisition in British football history, joining Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 in exchange for £100 million.

If the deal were to happen, it goes without saying that Osimhen would become the most expensive African footballer in history.

Osimhen could spark a bidding war for his signature in the summer taking into consideration that he has also been linked with two moneybags in Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Per the report from Italy, it is claimed that the 2015 U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner has asked his intermediaries to postpone discussions about his future until the summer.