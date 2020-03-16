Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted that Odion Ighalo might be set for an extended stay at Old Trafford, but it will cost the club a fortune should the club decides to exercise the option of signing him permanently.

Ighalo joined United from Shanghai Shenhua on a temporary deal that was supposed to keep him at Old Trafford just for this campaign.

Although there was no option to buy in the deal, Ighalo’s performances for United had convinced Solskjaer to consider offering him an extended stay at the club.

However, according to the Mirror, Shanghai Shenhua will demand almost £15m for the 30-year-old despite paying just £5.72m for his services when they signed him from Changchun Yatai.

Ighalo is valued at just £5.9m, but Shanghai planned to capitalise on Ighalo’s success at Old Trafford to charge United almost triple of his value. The former Super Eagles star had scored four goals in just three starts for Manchester United since he joined on the last day of January.He opened his account in the Europa League win over Club Brugge before scoring a brace in the FA Cup win over Derby. His latest goal came in the last 16 Europa League win over LASK on Thursday.