Manchester United reportedly believes that it would be financially impossible for Real Madrid to complete a deal for Paul Pogba this month. Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, indicated earlier in the summer that the Frenchman wanted a “new challenge” following three seasons at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old also added following Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea that there was still a “question mark” over his future at Old Trafford.

However, according to the Daily Mail, United are adamant that there was no chance of a summer departure for Pogba, who is said to be valued at £170 million.

Real are extremely unlikely to shell out such a remarkable sum having already splashed out £274 million on transfers this summer.

The La Liga side reportedly put forward an offer of £27.1 million plus James Rodriguez for Pogba earlier this month, but this was flatly rejected by the Red Devils.