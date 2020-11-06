Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze will cost English Premier League giants, Manchester United, a whopping sum of €25million should he decide to say goodbye to Spanish LaLiga side, Villarreal.

Chukwueze, who has been receiving winks from other English Premier League clubs such as Everton and Leicester City, was price-tagged €25million by famous European transfer website, Transfer Market (TM).

The website, via official instagram page, disclosed that the transfer rumour may turn out good following the fluctuating form of the Red Devils, which saw them loosing their last two outings, comprising the UEFA Champions League and the domestic scene.

Chukwueze, 21, who is likely to reunite with compatriot, Odion Ighalo, at Old Trafford, will be task for greater challenges in his quest of to fighting for shirt against Marcos Rashford, Antonio Valencia, Mason Greenwood and Ederson Cavani.

The 2015 FIFA Under-17 Gold medalist and tournament Silver ball winner, joined the Yellow Submarine in 2018. He zipped mockers lip by ending his 2020 goal drought in his club 2-0 home victory against Real Valadolid on Monday night.