Former Nigerian International Odion Ighalo says he is a different kind of striker to Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The 31-years-old has been impressive since joining Manchester United from Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua, on a loan deal in January. Ighalo has been able to make most of the opportunities given to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring five goals in four starts, but yet to score in any of his seven substitutes premier league appearances.

The Nigerian star has been largely used as back up to Rashford and Martial in the domestic league, but he remains first choice for the cup games.

“Martial is very skilful; he’s a direct striker. He likes to play with the ball at his feet. Rashy likes to run in behind. I think I bring different things to the strikers we have. I can play with my back to goal, I can keep the ball.“

“I’m strong so it’s different, you know, and for the different games, we play different patterns and with different strategies. So, it’s good to have different types of strikers in order to accomplish what you want,” he told MUTV.

“We have a good squad with good lads and good players, who are ready to work to give everything they have for the team. So it’s a privilege for me to join them, to play with these great lads – the young ones, the mature ones.”

Ighalo, who endured a difficult spell in his last year in the premier league before leaving for China, said he’s happy with his contributions to United’s great season.