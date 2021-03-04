Manchester United have reportedly triggered a clause in the deal that saw Romelu Lukaku move to Inter which puts the Serie A club in £43million of debt to the Old Trafford club.

Lukaku moved to Inter in the summer of 2019 for a deal worth a reported €80m.

Corriere dello Sport now claim that the deal included a clause that meant if Inter missed any payment deadline they would immediately have to pay United the remaining amount.

The report alleges that the Italian club have missed one of those payment deadlines in the midst of financial issues and are now in €50m (£43m) worth of debt to United.