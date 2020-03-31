Some at Manchester United believe Odion Ighalo would be worth £70million if he were five years younger, reports said.

The Nigerian international has been a big hit at Old Trafford since arriving from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day, scoring four goals from eight games so far.

Eyebrows were raised when the Red Devils swooped for the striker on transfer deadline day, particularly having spent the last few years strutting his stuff in China.

However, Ighalo had silenced his critics with some fine displays for his new club.

The 30-year-old opened his Red Devils account in the stirring 5-0 win over Club Brugge at the end of February, scoring the first goal of the game that night.

He then followed that up with a brace against Derby in the FA Cup – and also netted a thunderbolt strike against LASK.

And Four Four Two claimed some at United thought he’d be worth £70m if he was five years younger.

And United will have to pay just £15m to sign the Nigeria international permanently come the summer transfer window.

Shanghai wanted to keep its star striker and had offered him a bumper new contract worth £400,000-a-week.

But Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson thought Ighalo will turn that down to continue living his boyhood dream at Old Trafford. “When Odion Ighalo arrived at Manchester United in January, I didn’t really want to get involved in any conversations about him because, either way, there was a danger of being made to look silly,” the former Arsenal star told Sky Sports.

“If you said he was going to be awful he could embarrass you badly by performing like he did during that brilliant year he had with Watford or if you said he was going to be a good signing, he could still be the player who put in some awful showings just before he left Watford.