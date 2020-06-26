Former England star, Michael Owen has insisted that Manchester United are still searching for a number nine despite having, at least, four players classed as strikers in the squad.

Owen argued that both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford prefer operating on the left side of attack, Mason Greenwood does not have the experience to lead the line and Odion Ighalo is not the long-term solution since he is only on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021.

The aforementioned strikers were all in action as Manchester United thrashed Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, but it was Martial that made the difference with his first career hattrick.

“Centre forward is probably what they need at the moment. Do they play Greenwood up there as McManaman said? Young, probably not ready to lead the line on his own,” Owen said while on punditry duties with Premier League Productions on Wednesday.

“Do they play Martial who is probably better as a left-sider, same argument with Rashford. “Do they play Ighalo? Well he is an impact player and, of course, again, probably not the long-term answer.

“So they have got a lot of people who you can make cases for but there is not one person you’ll say absolutely he is our man.

“I think they are still searching for that centre forward that they want to be able to call their number 9.”