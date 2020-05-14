A Lagos-based man, Mr Afobaje Maiyegun, who allegedly battered his spouse and bragged about it on Facebook will be charged to court on Friday.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maiyegun had on May 5 posted on his Facebook page, “I beat my wife and I am waiting for her police.”

He added photographs of the allegedly battered spouse to the post.

In the statement issued by its Coordinator, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, DSVRT said that immediately the viral Facebook post was brought to its attention, its team reached out to ACP Gbolahan Odugbemi, Commander, Area J Police Command, Lagos.

“ACP Odugbemi ensured that Mr Maiyegun was arrested, and preliminary investigation revealed that this is not the first time the said Mr Maiyegun would perpetrate such a dastardly act.

“A partner non-governmental organisation, HerFessions Initiative, was also on ground to assist with the investigation.

“The case is set to be charged to court on Friday, 15th May, 2020,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

The coordinator hoped that Maiyegun’s arrest would be a warning to Lagos residents that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence.

“Perpetrators will face the full weight of the law,” she said. (NAN)