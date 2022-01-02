The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has announced a lifeline to save a middle-aged man, Egbe Godfrey, who attempted suicide in Rivers State by climbing a telecommunications mast at the Garrison axis of Port Harcourt on Tuesday, threatening to kill himself.

Apostle Chinyere announced a one-year rent paid upfront for the family, some token for the wife to start a business, scholarship for three children and support for Mr. Egbe to help him regain his balance.

Godfrey claimed he lost all his savings to a forex trading firm in Port Harcourt, and, therefore, attempted killing himself.

Apostle Chinyere was said to have been moved to rescue the man from the police after he was arrested.

Godfrey had declared that life had been tough for him after he lost his money to the forex company, lamenting that he could no longer cater for his family.

“My money was seized by Odum. He ran away with my money for over one year now. Since then, I have not seen him.

“I am frustrated; my family is frustrated because I cannot take care of them. I cannot train my children and pay school fees. My landlord has thrown me outside. I don’t know where to start life.

“I don’t have a job. There is nothing I am doing. That was why this morning I decided to come here to hang myself.”