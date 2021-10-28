From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A man who put himself up for sale has been arrested by the Kano State Islamic Police.

Twenty-six-year-old Aliyu Idris put a tag on himself that he was available for sale to any buyer who is ready to pay N20 million.

Briefing the media on the shocking development, the Commander General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, said the man was arrested after his advertisement appeared on a number of social media sites, showing him with a placard with the inscription “This man is for sale at N20,000,000”.

Sina explained that religion prohibits such an act, insisting that they would not accept such a slave trade in Kano

The commander urged parents and guardians in the state to report any suspected person or misbehaviour to relevant authorities, adding that the Hisbah Board they wound not relent in their efforts to rid the state of vice.

Meanwhile, Aliyu Idris has expressed regret over his action, saying he was pushed into the act by poverty, explaining that he had to Kano to meet a renowned musician but could find him after searching for many days.

Aliyu, a tailor, pledged to return to his parents, saying acted out of ignorance.

